Peterhead ploughman set to defend his British title

Jim Elliott is due to compete in the championships at Mindrum Mill.

Jim Elliott, who lives near Peterhead, will compete in the British National Ploughing Championships & Country Festival which will be celebrating 70 years when the event is held on October 9 and 10 at Mindrum Mill, Northumberland.

He will be competing with his Shire X Tom and Irish Cob Pat, guiding them with his gentle commands and whistles.

Jim faces stiff competition, as entries are coming in from all sides. Ploughing entries are coming from ploughmen and women from all over the country, and like Jim many competitors will be travelling hundreds of miles to take part in the championships.

The championships feature 15 different ploughing classes over the two days – including world style conventional and reversible, vintage classes for trailing, hydraulic and classic ploughs, horticultural ploughing, crawlers, tractor high cut and magnificent heavy horses.

Mindrum Mill is a 250-acre site very close to the Scottish border, between Wooler and Kelso, and is sown with wheat and oil seed rape.