Peterhead Live are asking for the public's help with some new ideas for the Legion building
Peterhead Live is asking the local community for their help with the regeneration of the town.
A spokesperson said: “The Royal British Legion in Peterhead sits on Broad Street waiting to be brought back to life.
“It is unlisted and has been empty for many years . But, all we need is just one building to be brought back to life for the others around it to start moving. We think the Legion is the key for #Peterhead.
“Multiple local community members believe this space would make a great gym, wellness and fitness location given its central location and its size.
"Aberdeenshire council is hard at work helping support local community-led projects and are eager to see this entire area regenerated, they want to hear more from you on your ideas/desires.
Do you have any ideas. Contact 07305 688170 or via: h ttps://www.grandbequ est.co.uk /cont act