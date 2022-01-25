Peterhead business live-streams weddings to a worldwide audience

Olivia Stephen and Alexander Dixon, of 3:16 Events, will be exhibiting their live-streaming and wedding video work at Your Wedding Exhibition in Aberdeen in March.

Olivia Stephen and Alexander Dixon of 3:16 Events are one of the exhibitors at the Your Wedding Exhibition as it finally reopens its doors at the start of March in Aberdeen.

The services company, whose Christian values are reflected in taking their name from a chapter and verse in the Bible, specialises in reaching audiences through sound, lighting and video systems.

The business is one of more than 120 exhibitors who are coming together over two days at the P&J Live to provide inspiration and expert advice to everyone looking to tie the knot.

After more than two years of pandemic restrictions on weddings and celebrations, the Your Wedding Exhibition is once more welcoming eager brides and grooms, keen to discover what’s new in the world of weddings.

From bagpipes to bands, buttonholes to balloons, the weekend is shaping up to be a wedding idea wonderland.

Representatives from the region’s leading wedding venues are on hand to show how they bring the big day to life, while live streaming experts can help make faraway friends part of the big day.

Couples might be thinking of a traditional fairytale wedding in an historic castle or planning a more relaxed and unusual event with petting zoos and pinatas. Quirky cars and creative camerawork are there to be discovered, alongside delicious tiered cakes and beautiful bouquets.

The romance and glamour of the occasion are captured in the twice-daily fashions shows, expertly choreographed to showcase ideas and inspiration for that stylish ensemble. With natural nude palettes and two-piece wedding dresses predicted to be some of the 2022 trends, the 45-minute shows will feature outfits for the whole wedding party.

Before Covid, there were over 26,000 marriage ceremonies in Scotland annually, with around 3,500 in the North-east alone. With many couples having chosen to delay their big day in the last couple of years, it’s estimated that there are now over 6,000 waiting to get hitched.

Simon Morgan, director of Your Wedding Exhibition, said: “We’re delighted that Your Wedding Exhibition is back, as its return has been so eagerly anticipated.

“So many couples have had their dream day put on hold in the last couple of years that there is pent-up demand that I haven’t seen before in our 25 years of organising this event.

“Even though the wedding industry struggled to operate in the face of challenging restrictions, I’m pleased to see several businesses at the exhibition that established themselves during lockdown.

“Our own activities moved online during the pandemic but there really is no substitute for being able to see, hear and experience in the real world the amazing services on offer.

“We’re showcasing the best the region has to offer, allowing couples to discover specialist suppliers they might never otherwise come across, and the best thing is that they’re all in one place.

“Here, they can speak to the largest collection of quality wedding suppliers face-to-face and make sure those dreams do come true.”