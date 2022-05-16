Peterhead BID board seek to serve a new term

Peterhead Producers' Market

Rediscover Peterhead successfully launched The Peterhead Seafood Festival in 2018 and 2019. In November 2020, Peterhead Producers' Market was introduced to the town centre with the aim of generating additional footfall in the town centre.

CCTV has also been another major investment in town centre safety and is proving a very effective tool in reducing crime and assisting Police Scotland to gather valuable evidence.

The Rediscover Peterhead Board have already embarked on a consultation with the local businesses to develop its plans for the next five-year term.

Linda Hendry has taken over a manager at the organisation

Chair, John Pascoe, commented, "We have achieved a lot in our first term but there is still lots more work to be done to build on this platform for the future. Rediscover Peterhead hopes to put a renewed focus on creating a distinctive brand for Peterhead Town Centre. They will continue the annual deep cleaning but will also look at introducing more floral enhancements, highlighted as a priority by local business."

Alongside the announcement of a renewal ballot, Rediscover Peterhead is delighted to announce the appointment of a new manager, Linda Hendry, who started this week.

Linda commented, "I can't wait to start in this exciting role. I really look forward to working closely with the town centre businesses to help them create a vibrant place to do business that is attractive to local residents and also attracts people to visit the town centre to see for themselves the great things that Peterhead has to offer."