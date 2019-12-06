Peterhead beauticians to battle it out in competition

A host of Peterhead beauty salons and beauticians will be battling it out in this year's Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards which are being held on Sunday.

The awards will showcase the best professionals that use the latest technology and offer bespoke services to fit every client’s hair & beauty needs.

The Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards have become the leading celebration of the hair and beauty professionals that operate in the country.

Incredible contenders ranging from stylists, colour technicians, barbers, academies and most wanted salons amongst others are to receive an award this year in a memorable celebration that will take place at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow.

And vying for the various titles up for grabs are a host of Peterhead salons.

They will compete in the following categories:

Beauty Salon of the Year - Aqueous; Senoritas; Sheer Beauty and The Beauty Room.

Hair Salon of the Year - Hair Candy.

Most Loved Salon of the Year - Becca's Beauty and Creative Styles.

Freelance Hair Specialist of the Year - Shannon Forman Hair & Make-up.

Beautician of the Year - Egle Pilibavice.

Salon Ambience of the Year - Hair Candy.

Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year - HeadKandy Hair Extensions and Leonies Locks.

Training Academy of the Year - Butterflies Beauty & Training Academy.

Beauty Business of the Year - Egle Beauty Therapist and Beauty by Alysha (Mintlaw).

Semi-permanent Make-up Specialist - Eyelashes & SPM.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday!