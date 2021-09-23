Peterhead-based charity urges residents to donate old electricals during 'amnesty'

Stella's Voice and XS Resources have teamed up to offer an electrical appliances 'amnesty'.

Local charity Stella’s Voice has teamed up with community interest company XS Resources to collect old working electrical items between now and the end of November.

All working appliances donated will be tested and, if in good condition, the aim is for at least 2,500 of these to then be re-sold at low-cost.

The amnesty will help to reduce electrical waste, and boost the local economy by providing new jobs and volunteer opportunities, whilst saving over 14,000kg of CO2.

Stella’s Voice – a charity providing care, education and jobs protecting the world's most vulnerable from human traffickers – will be able to use any income generated by selling donated electricals for a range of good causes, such as supporting children by providing them with a safe environment, giving them opportunities to complete their education and learn life skills.

Non-reusable electricals will be recycled.

To participate in the amnesty, unwanted electricals can be dropped off at Stella’s Voices shops including the Barn-Charity Superstore, St James Faith Acres, Inverugie; and 13 Broad Street, Fraserburgh.

Stella’s Voice will also collect items (a minimum of three) from your home. Call 0300 303 2520.

Recent research, by not-for-profit organisation Material Focus found UK householders are hoarding 527 million small electrical items – an average of nearly 20 per household.

And the problem is set to get worse as waste electricals are one of the fastest growing waste streams.

Yet the majority of electricals can either be re-used or the materials in them recycled and turned into anything from life-saving equipment to children’s playgrounds, so Material Focus has funded XS Resources to set up the new collection scheme with Stella’s Voice.

Brian Menzies, director of XS Resources, said: “We were keen to get behind the Recycle Your Electricals campaign and make it easier for residents to de-clutter, whilst donating to a local charity and doing their bit to save the planet.

"By re-using electricals and the materials inside them, we can make a positive impact on the environment by avoiding the need to extract raw materials and make new products.”

Mark Morgan, European director of Stella’s Voice, said: “This project has enabled us to expand our services to the community and create additional volunteering opportunities.

"We are now able to expand and provide a dedicated service for the collections of electricals which was not previously possible and really hope to see many of you donating valuable electricals for re-use in the community.”

This is just one of a number of re-use projects being funded by Material Focus.

And executive director Scott Butler said they were delighted to be working with Stella’s Voice and XS Resources.