Peterhead-based Brew Toon's Trevor Sproule is Scotland's Brewer of the Year

Brew Toon’s Trevor Sproule receives his Brewer of the Year award from the evening’s host Des Clarke.

Brew Toon’s head brewer Trevor Sproule picked up the award for Brewer of the Year at a ceremony held at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow.

The cream of the Scottish brewing community gathered in the Glasgow venue for an evening of celebration in honour of the year’s achievements, hosted by comedian Des Clarke.

A total of 28 breweries were in attendance, with more than 223 beers short listed for awards.

Eight business awards were also up for grabs, with 34 judges having the difficult task of deciding the winners.

In the Brewer of the Year category at the 2021 awards, Trevor came up trumps ahead of the well-respected Euan MacEachren and Peter Samson, of Loch Lomond Brewery and Drygate Brewing respectively.

Trevor has been working in the brewing trade for little over two decades and has worked across the UK with Allied Brewing in England and Speyside Brewery in Forres, where he set up the Glenfiddich IPA system.

He has also travelled as far as Cyprus, spending many years there brewing under licence.

On winning the award, Trevor said: “We have had such a strange year under lockdown, obviously not just us at Brew Toon, but everyone in the community.

"We know the pressures everyone has faced, so to be given this award when many others have been working just as hard is phenomenal.”

Talking about the brewing trade in general, Trevor added: “We are a world of people inspiring each other. Brewing is an ancient craft where we respect the classics, but we don’t necessarily follow them.

"We work in a community that brings people together, and at the moment, we really do need that.”

This is Brew Toon’s eighth award in four years of attendance at the Scottish Beer Awards.

The Brew Toon brewery was established in 2017, and brews its beers in small batches.