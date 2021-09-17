Peterhead-based Bill Mackie Engineering marks employee's 25 years of loyal service

David Buchan is presented with his gift to mark 25 years’ service.

Bill Mackie Engineering Ltd has paid tribute to welder/fabricator David Buchan who was recently presented with a special gift to mark his 25 years of service.

The presentation was made on behalf of the company by managing director Bill Mackie and director Graeme Mackie.

A number of David’s colleagues were also in attendance at the presentation to congratulate him.

Bill said that such long service and loyalty to one company was a rarity nowadays and a fantastic achievement.

He added: “We would to thank David for all his loyalty, commitment and effort over these past 25 years.

"It really has been greatly appreciated by everyone at the company.

"David has been integral to the company's growth and success ever since we started the business back in September 1996.”

Bill Mackie Engineering Ltd, a family-owned business, formed 25 years ago to provide a marine repair, overhaul and fabrication services for the needs of the local fishing industry, and now employs 36 personnel, many having been with the company for a number of years.