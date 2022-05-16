One of Aberdeenshire's hidden tourist gems reopens this weekend for the summer season.

The Maud Railway Museum is open for the summer season

Opening times are from 10.30am to 4pm on both days and admission is free although donations are welcome.

Much has been done to improve the environment of the platform area with new paving stones and signage to improve the visitor experience whilst retaining the atmosphere of a rural station of 60 years ago.

Parking is available adjacent to the museum and walkers and cyclists using the Formartine and Buchan Way along the former Dyce to Fraserburgh and Peterhead Railway line are also ideally situated to pop in for a visit.

The museum now occupies two units at the old Maud Junction Railway Station with feature not only the traditional exhibits in the old booking hall and waiting area but also a second room, at one time used as the famous station refreshment rooms, now using audio-visual as part of the exhibit, model and photographic displays.

Outside are where you’ll find two historic railway vehicles, including a carriage used to convey convict labourers from Peterhead Prison to the Stirlinghill Quarry where they were foced to extract granite to build the breakwaters at Peterhead harbour.

These are enhanced with a display of old platform trolleys, barrows and luggage once familiar at railway stations, in addition to various other historic artefacts and models including a Meccano model of the Cruden Bay Hotel tramcar built by Mr Sandy Shirras of Alford and a model railway depicting Maud Station in its heyday.

A passenger carrying miniature railway is in the course of being commissioned and will be open to the public later in the season, which is sure to be a huge draw for children – and some adults too!

The museum welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is also happy to arrange special opening for visits of schools, clubs and societies.

More volunteers are urgently needed to help carry out continuing work at the station and to provide guided tours for visitors. No experience is necessary as training can be provided where required.