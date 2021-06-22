North-east coffee drinkers help Symposium raise thousands for stroke charity

Team member Nicola Cheyne (left), owner Paul Haggarth and coffee house manager Heather Allen at Symposium in Queen Street, peterhead, with their £3000 charity donation.

Paul Haggarth (44), from Peterhead, owner of Symposium Coffee in the North-east of Scotland, wanted to give something back to leading health charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland for the help they gave him during his stroke recovery.

He did this during the month of May, with 25p from every single take away drink being donated back to the charity.

An this resulted in the an incredible £3,000 being raised for the charity very close to his heart.

As Paul explained from his Queen Street Coffee House in Peterhead: “It’s been a great opportunity to be able to give back to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

"Suffering a stroke myself back in January 2018, I never thought something like this could ever happen.”

When he isn’t brewing up lattes, Paul is busy with his family, wife Wendy and four daughters, and finds time to keep fit with regular visits to the gym.

He puts much of his own recovery down to the quick actions of wife Wendy, who knows what stroke symptoms look like and called an ambulance immediately when she found Paul slumped behind their bathroom door three years ago.

Paul was taken to hospital and had thrombolysis within three hours.

This is the process where a clot-busting drug is administered to disperse the clot that caused the stroke and return the blood supply to the brain.

His speech and movement were quick to return, and he was released from hospital after just two days.

Weekly visits from a Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland stroke nurse to help with his recovery started soon after.

Awareness about is stroke is key for Paul, so he’s been delighted with the results of his charity month.

Paul said: “We’ve been blessed having 10 coffee houses with lots of customers buying coffee, so we thought what better way to spread awareness than put Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland on the cups.

"We’ve been trying to make people aware of Chest Heart & Stroke and the effects of a stroke and how quick action can save lives.

“We’ve sold 10,000 coffees and we’re delighted to be able to donate £3,000 to a charity that’s very close to our hearts.”

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s community and events fundraiser Oliver Middleton said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to meet Paul and we thank him and his family business very much for making Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland their charity of the month in May.

“We were blown away by the amount of money that has been raised throughout the North-east and we are very grateful.

"We want to say a massive thank you not only to Paul but to all his staff and the amazing customers who have chosen to support his efforts in raising money and awareness for stroke survivors.

“At Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland all the money raised in Scotland, stays in Scotland.