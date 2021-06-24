North-east business secures four-year deal with Calmac Ferries

Genesis Personnel managing director Wendy Marr and finance director Paula Duthie are delighted with have secured a contract with CalMac Ferries.

Genesis Personnel Limited, which also operates from premises in Aberdeen has secured a four-year contract, valued around £3.2m, which will see it supporting David MacBrayne HR (UK) Limited with the supply of temporary seagoing staff, commencing July 1.

Ferry and port operator CalMac Ferries runs 33 vessels across 50 ports, carrying over five million passengers and around 1.5 million cars throughout the network.

David MacBrayne provides the HR services for over 850 seagoing personnel throughout the year with increased requirements throughout the summer. Genesis Personnel will provide temporary seafarers across their fleet of 33 vessels operating across 200 miles of Scotland’s West Coast.

Christine Roberts, HR Director for CalMac, said: “Following a successful tender process, Genesis will be supporting CalMac with its resourcing needs and we look forward to working with them.”

Genesis Personnel is uniquely geared to meet the needs of CalMac with a strong track record in delivering similar requirements for a wide range of marine clients. The contract will be run by a dedicated team of Genesis staff drawn from their current 12-strong headcount.

Founded in 1975 and now part of GEG Capital Group of companies, Genesis Personnel is a market leader in the international provision of specialist recruitment solutions to a range of sectors including, marine, oil and gas and renewables. The company supplies permanent, temporary and contract-based personnel.

Genesis managing director Wendy Marr added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded this contract, which underlines our commitment and understanding of the marine sector.