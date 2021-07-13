Norrth-east fishing fleet to benefit from funding for safety measures

Safety training for fishing crews is being provided by Seafish.

Industry body Seafish has secured £140,000 from the Scottish Government’s Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) to continue to deliver free safety training for fishing crews.

This money is being match funded by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to realise total funding of £280,000 through to March 2022.

In addition, the Scottish White Fish Producers Association (SWFPA) will receive £80,000 through MFS to provide around 100 defibrillators to its members.

Karen Adam, Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP, said: “This huge investment will help in delivering lifesaving measures in the fishing industry and providing safety training to our fishing fleets.

"The distribution of defibrillators will give assistance in life threatening situations while at sea. The sooner a defibrillator can be put to use the more chance of survival, so having these at sea, we know, could save lives.”

Simon Potten, head of safety and training at Seafish, encouraged those working on fishing vessels to start thinking about what training they might need.

He said: “This funding has to be used by 31 March 2022, or it will be lost. Any training will need to have been completed by then so please get your applications in and get training courses booked.