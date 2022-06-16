New street art project gets underway in Peterhead

Craig Fishers mural is the first of many

The project aims to site several murals across Peterhead town centre, to make the townscape more interesting for locals and visitors. With murals dotted across the heart of Peterhead town centre, the public art project offers residents and visitors the opportunity to rediscover their town centre via a creative walking trail.

BID Manager Linda Hendry at Rediscover Peterhead said: "We are excited to announce that we have started to commission artists to provide artwork which we will use to brighten up our town centre.

“ Our aim is to encourage people to come and visit us and take time to walk around, search out the wall and door murals and enjoy some of the other benefits our town has to offer from shopping, eating and entertainment.

“We first visited the project back in 2019, and are delighted to be moving forward with this, after the barriers and challenges over the last two years it’s good to see the first mural coming alive.

It has been very welcoming to see the level of interest in the project and the support from the local community and astounded by the level of talent from the artists who have been submitting proposal wishing to showcasing their work in Peterhead. There is a lot of excitement around the project, and we really look forward to building upon what we’ve started.”

June 13 saw artist Craig Fisher arrive to transform and add colour to Peterhead town centre as part of the project, with a number of proposals in from a range of artists across Aberdeenshire hoping to take part.

It is hoped artworks will be created over the next two months, with the flexibility to extend the project when new sites become available.

Rediscover Peterhead are currently identifying suitable sites, with a mixture of wall and door spaces. They welcome anyone who would like to offer a space to get in touch via [email protected]

Each artist gets a fee fixed fee of £300 for their artwork. Anyone who wants to apply can email [email protected]