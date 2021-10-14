New Starbucks Drive Thru store in Peterhead creates 17 jobs

The new Starbucks will open in Peterhead tomorrow (Friday, October 15).

To celebrate the opening, the store will host a ribbon cutting at 8am. The celebrations will continue throughout the opening weekend, with vouchers offering a complimentary Tall beverage being distributed in the local area.

Customers are invited to enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverage or try Starbucks new autumn menu, including the original Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or the brand new Iced Salted Maple and Caramel Latte. New autumn food items also include the No’Meatball Marinara Wrap and the Brie Butternut & Chutney Focaccia.

Lara Cartwright, Starbucks Brand Manager at EG Group, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Peterhead and look forward to welcoming the local community. The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

The store has a contemporary design, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee and relax with the comfortable seating and free wi-fi. Those looking to recharge while on the go can use the convenient Drive Thru lane.

Starbucks says it is committed to 100 per cent ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International. The cornerstone of its ethical sourcing approach to buying coffee is Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices.

Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.