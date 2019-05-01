New retail arrival in Peterhead town centre

Local shoppers have welcomed a new arrival in Peterhead town centre.

The wraps were taken off the impressive 'Carriages' on Chapel Street which stocks a wide range of prams and babywear.

Sisters Dawn Strachan and Diane Bruce have launched the new outlet after identifying a market for such goods.

Dawn said: "We've had experience of running a store for older children's clothing, but we were always keen to start trading in terms of prams and nursery goods.

"We saw a significant market for it and we're dedicated to listening to what our customers want and ensuring we get the right stock in for them."

The family team purchased the premises last year and have invested heavily to create the impressive new store.

Paying tribute to both her staff and the contractors involved, Dawn said: "Our staff have played a huge part in getting us to this stage and I can't thank them all enough for their dedication.

"Similarly, the contractors we have used have been superb and I am sure everyone who visits us will be amazed by the workmanship."