New Peterhead branch hits the right note with the building trade

Linda Reid, a volunteer at Age Peterhead, cuts the ribbon to officially declare the Peterhead branch of MKM Building Supplies open.

Customers attending the launch event were treated to a special guest appearance from local radio presenter, DJ Graeme Strachan, who broadcast his popular Pub Shed Radio show live from the branch.

Visitors on the day had the chance to take part in a host of fun activities, including a Supermarket Sweep inspired game, which saw DJ Graeme give-away some MKM branded merchandise to customers live on air, from hoodies and t-shirts, to mugs and pens.

MKM also invited Linda Reid, a volunteer at Age Peterhead, a charity that provides vital services to the elderly and disabled people, to officially cut the ribbon and declare the branch open.

The new state-of-the-art builder’s merchant, on the Sandford Business Park, has already created 13 new jobs in Peterhead, with further opportunities on the horizon as the company establishes itself in the area.

Headed up by Branch Directors Ali Hastie and Gavin Davidson, MKM Peterhead is the company’s 89th branch opening across the UK.

The UK’s largest independent merchant provides a one-stop-shop to the trade and general public for all building materials, backed up with a commitment to provide first class service to its customers.

Both Ali and Gavin have extensive experience in the building and construction sector, which, combined with their expert local knowledge, provides a fantastic base for making MKM Peterhead a big hit in the region.

Gavin said: “We are thrilled with the opportunity we have here and are really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide a level of service that many trades people or the general public wouldn’t have ever experienced before from a merchant. We are setting the bar high because we want to become people’s first point of call whenever they think about any building, landscaping or home improvement project.”

MKM Peterhead’s extensive service offering includes all building related products, from heavyside and heating and plumbing, through to landscaping, roofing, electrical, drainage and civils, insulation and plaster board, workwear and timber, sheet and joinery. In addition, there’s also a stunning kitchen, bathroom and flooring showroom featuring all the latest styles and trends to suit any home.

Ali added: “We are extremely proud to be officially opening our doors. Getting here has been the result of a lot of hard work and commitment, so we’d like to thank all the team here for their efforts.

“As an independent business, being able to play our part in supporting the local community is also vitally important to us. We are delighted to be supporting Age Peterhead, a charity that does so much in the local area, and it was great Linda could come down to the branch to cut the ribbon for us. Our support will hopefully make a huge difference over the coming months and years.”

Kate Tinsley, CEO of MKM Building Supplies Limited, said: “Ali and Gavin have such a pedigree in the sector and in the local Peterhead area. It’s the expert team we have in place here, coupled with MKM’s breadth of product offering and commitment to customer service, that we believe gives us all the ingredients to make MKM Peterhead a success. I wish them every success.”