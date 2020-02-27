New decade, new contract for north-east logistics firm

Logistics firm ASCO has been awarded a five-year contract extension, with options for a further six years, by CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, to support all the operator’s North Sea assets.

The contract, which is worth in excess of £100 million, will see ASCO continue to provide a fully managed and integrated, logistics, materials management, waste and marine gas oil supply service.

The firm announced that the service will be predominantly delivered from its Peterhead supply base, benefiting from the strategic location to cost-effectively support Central North Sea activities.

In line with ASCO’s multi-port strategy and capability, support will also be provided from its bases in Aberdeen and Scrabster.

Commenting on the announcement, ASCO Chief Executive Officer Peter France said: “We are delighted to extend this long-standing partnership.

“Early in the negotiations we recognised the need to work collaboratively and drive a culture of innovation and efficiency to deliver a strong and sustainable contract, protecting jobs and providing opportunities for the next generation.

“We are looking forward to supporting CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited for many more years and delivering on our two fundamental obsessions of safety and service excellence.”