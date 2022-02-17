New challenges for Fergus Healey at Keenan Recycling

There are new challenges ahead for Keenan Recycling

A key aspect of this initiative will be to focus on the company’s environmental sustainability and to develop a detailed transition plan.

Mr Healy brings a wealth of experience in the waste management sector to the role. With a career spanning more than 20 years, he has built up considerable knowledge in food waste collection and treatment, having previously worked at senior level with both The TEG Group and Olleco.

A chartered environmental chemist, he has worked in various roles in the environmental services sector, most recently for several waste management businesses as a self-employed management consultant.

Grant Keenan, managing director of Keenan Recycling said: “Fergus brings a wealth of experience and an added dimension to our business that will not only enhance our core capabilities on our journey towards achieving net zero status, but will also allow us to continue to provide the most environmentally sustainable service in the market for our rapidly growing customer base.”