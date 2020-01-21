Network NorthEast event driven by social media success

Using social media to benefit your business is the theme of the next meeting of Network NorthEast, a new networking group for businesses across northern Aberdeenshire.

The event, which takes place at Turriff Golf Club on Thursday, January 30, will be led by Jim Reid and Phil Buchan of Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service.

The Kintore-based company has been successfully using social media for several years to expand its client base and increase sales. They will share with delegates how they maximise the opportunities available with LinkedIn and Facebook and will talk through how social media can be used to benefit any business.

Network NorthEast was set up to provide a platform for local businesses to network, share information and identify opportunities for collaborative working and business growth.

The first meeting at the end of September was attended by more than 50 people from across Aberdeenshire.

Nicola Davidson of Optimul business support, one of the three founding members, said the Turriff area alone has more than 600 businesses operating in the surrounding region, many of which are rurally-based.

“There are limited opportunities for these businesses, and the hundreds of other businesses across northern Aberdeenshire, to get together, to learn more about each other and to explore ways of working together,” she said.

“Network NorthEast was set up to fill that gap. The number of people who attended the launch meeting far exceeded our expectations with businesses from Ellon, Inverurie, Peterhead, Huntly and everywhere in between coming along.

“It is all about business helping business, so we are delighted that Jim and Phil are coming along to share their expertise and experiences of using social media. It is increasingly a key part in any company’s growth and business development and their advice will be invaluable.”

Network NorthEast’s two other founding members are Neil McLeod of Property Partners and Neil Haston of Haston Creative.

To register for the event, visit @NetworkNorthEast on Facebook or email contact@networknortheast.co.uk . There is a nominal admission fee to cover expenses.