Neish Supermarket in Peterhead goes Green after 67 years

The company already operates the popular Greens of Ellon store.

The supermarket has been acquired by Greens, part of award-winning Scottish convenience store operator Eros Retail.

The company already operates Greens of Ellon.

R & I Neish Ltd had been running the store since 1954, supporting its customer base by providing outstanding customer service and playing a very important part in the local community.

The store changed hands at the beginning of this week, and for the moment it does not look too dissimilar what it was like before the change in ownership.

Over the coming weeks, however, the store will gradually transition from Nisa Local to Greens of Peterhead.

This is set to include an expansion of the opening hours and significant enhancing the in-store offering and experience.

Louise Moreland, Commercial Manager at Eros Retail, said: “We look forward to focusing on retaining and growing local offerings such as JG Ross and Bert Fowlie, whilst also introducing fancy pieces from the likes of Gladstone Bakery, which are manufactured less than a mile from the store.

“We are particularly thrilled to be expanding the butchery in the weeks after takeover which will now be overseen by our master butcher from Greens of Ellon, Barry Bartlet, who will bring quality, freshness and deliver a wider variety of produce to the store.”

As well as expanding the in-store butchery, which will be preparing and producing fresh and local meat on site, Greens of Peterhead will be introducing new hot and cold beverages such as Costa Express, Skwishee Frozenated Drinks, F’real milkshakes, along with many other brands to offer an array of difference choices.

After the hype and success at Greens of Ellon, Fisher & Donaldson award-winning baking will also be delivered fresh daily in-store from Cupar, including the famous fudge doughnuts.

Eros Retail says it is proud to support the community by extending the store times to allow more convenience to their customers.

Shortly after settling in following the takeover, the store will be looking to extend opening hours from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday; and 9am to 10pm on Sunday.

Greens of Peterhead will be continuing to stock Co-op food products through Greens supply partner Nisa Retail, a subsidiary of the Co-op group.

Harris Aslam, director at Eros Retail, said: “We are honoured to be acquiring a store with such a strong legacy and hope to preserve the high standard of loyalty the community have experienced since 1954.

"We look forward to working closely with the store team, customers and local suppliers to bring new and exciting products and offerings to the store.”

As part of the transition, significant investment and upgrades will be made to the store over the coming weeks by Greens. This will include various energy efficiency measures.