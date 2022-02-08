National trade body urges people to consider a career in their industry

A rewarding career awaits say trade body.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) has a dedicated website to showcase the rewarding employment opportunities and career pathways in the sector, many of which are now focused around a sustainable and low-carbon future.

And the Federation supports apprentices through a range of activities including a conference for younger members and fact-finding visits to international destinations.

Although often under the radar when considering career options, opportunities in both builders’ merchants and materials suppliers, are set out in detail at: http://www.buildingmaterialscareers.com/

The website includes information on the qualifications and career routes available to new recruits, including apprenticeships, diplomas and foundation degrees, in a diverse range of roles including HR, finance, driving, engineering, design, warehouse and storage, as well as sales and marketing.

Details of apprenticeships and job vacancies are also included, together with information on the BMF’s pioneering ambassador programme, where people from the ranks of the Federation’s membership help to promote the opportunities offered in the industry to students and job-seekers.

John Newcomb, CEO of the BMF, said: “The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2022 is ‘Build The Future’ which is very apt for our sector.

“Throughout the pandemic, builders’ merchants and manufacturers of building materials in Buchan have worked around the clock to keep supplies going and ensure the nation can build new homes, refurbish existing properties and keep buildings warm and secure.

“As a result, recognition of the value of our industry has never been so high.

“As we move forward, the focus is going to be on providing new products to make homes more sustainable and achieve a lower carbon future.