Murdoch Allan and Son are delighted to learn they've won diamond status for their steak pies.

Murdoch Allan and Son

The firm were awarded diamond status in the steak pie category.

The annual awards recognise excellence in the production of the perfect pie and are a firm favourite in the calendar with bakers and butchers vying for a top prize in the 11 categories including the iconic Scotch Pie, Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies.

The annual judging day, which was held in a COVID safe setting late last year, saw over 70 butchers and bakers enter more than 400 of the nation’s best pies for judging by over 50 experts in their field. So, for Murdoch Allan and Son Ltd to have taken a prize is a great achievement.

Alasdair Smith, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition on behalf of the bakery and butchery trades said, “We have overcome everything COVID could throw at us this year to celebrate the best pies and as always the results do not disappoint.

"It is with great pleasure that we can announce that Murdoch Allan and Son Ltd has taken a prize,” he continued, “and they can be rightly very proud of their achievements.