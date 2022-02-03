MP urges UK Government to step in and help Aberdeen airport

The airport may be in line for some cash help

The Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan raised the struggles of Aberdeen airport which has seen the loss of two million passengers and several key routes, as well as more than 400 jobs during the pandemic.

Mr Duguid, who campaigned to reinstate Easyjet’s Aberdeen-Gatwick route, asked aviation minister Robert Courts if the UK Government would consider helping the city’s airport through the use of public service obligations.

A PSO, which receives support from the government and council, imposes obligations to ensure the minimum provision of service on a route in terms of continuity, regularity, pricing or minimum capacity.

In his response to Mr Duguid’s question, Mr Courts said: “May I congratulate him on his campaign and his support for his constituents’ campaign, particularly that led by Val Fry, to reintroduce flights to Aberdeen such as the EasyJet flight from Aberdeen to Gatwick

“I have flown from Aberdeen and I can see it’s importance particularly for the offshore energy industry.

“We recognise the significant impact Covid-19 has had on regional airports.

“We will consider whether if there are further opportunities to utilise public service obligations.”

David Duguid later added: “The decimation Aberdeen airport has been forced to contend with during the pandemic has been nothing short of alarming.

“The Scottish Government’s recent transport strategy disgracefully makes no mention of our city’s airport let alone aviation.

“This is why I have asked the Government on using public service obligations to help the likes of Aberdeen and I’m delighted they have committed to looking into this.

“Our airport is a transit point for businesses and an entry point for tourists looking to explore the north-east.