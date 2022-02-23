MP confirms red diesel still allowed by farmers for snow clearance, among other tasks.

David Duguid MP

It comes as Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, met Exchequer Secretary Helen Whately MP to seek clarity over what is covered by the “agriculture” exemption.

Following the meeting, Mr Duguid was given verbal assurance that agricultural shows in his constituency such as Turriff and New Deer wouldn’t be affected by the change in eligibility.

He was also assured that exemptions for red diesel used in ploughing matches and by farmers who help clear snow and cut hedges would not change.

Mr Duguid said: “Verbal assurance has now been given to me from the minister that operations within the confines of agricultural shows and ploughing matches will remain eligible to use red diesel as before.

“Red diesel will also continue to be allowed for use by farmers for the likes of clearing snow and cutting hedges and verges.

“This is welcome news for my constituents who were concerned about future costs associated with eligibility changes.

“In Banff and Buchan, agricultural events and ploughing matches have helped shape our fantastic area for generations and I’m delighted the UK Government has recognised the value these events provide.