Mintlaw Boys Club builds links with kit sponsor Bancon Homes

Jennifer Martin and Colin Smith, from Bancon Homes, with the Mintlaw Boys Club 2012 football team.

Run by volunteer coaches, Mintlaw Boys Club is a community-based football club providing training and football skills to children in Mintlaw and the surrounding areas.

Club secretary Michelle McDonald said: “We were delighted when Bancon Homes offered to sponsor us with the purchase of the new kit for the 2012s’ team. To their credit, they have chosen to play an active part in supporting the local community and its young people. On behalf of the club, and all the 2012 team members – thank you.”

Allan Clow, managing director of homebuilder Bancon Homes, said the company was delighted to sponsor Mintlaw Boys Club 2012s.

He said: “It’s important to us as a business to play an active role in our local community and we hope that the new kit will inspire the team this year.”