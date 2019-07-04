Mears announces 30 new jobs for Aberdeenshire

The care at home company Mears has announced 30 new care worker jobs in Ellon, Aberdeen City and Peterhead as the company wins new contracts.

This news comes alongside some excellent reports on the level of care and support the firm delivers locally by the Care Inspectorate.

Mears Care is one of the biggest providers of care at home enabling people of all ages to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible. There are 20 branches around Scotland providing care workers who provide a wide range of support services including personal care.

Local manager at Mears Aberdeen (Ellon office) Nicola Keenan says:” We were extremely pleased to be awarded 5 stars by the Care Inspectorate for our care and support at their recent visit. For leadership, management and staffing we were awarded 4 stars. This professional standard confirms what we deliver locally in our efforts to support people to live independently in their own homes.”

The Ellon office has also achieved 98% customer satisfaction in a recent survey. It provides services across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire – to over 180 people. The branch has 79 staff.

Over 40,000 people per week across the UK benefit from this trusted, flexible service from Mears to support people’s different needs.

Care workers enjoy a flexible working pattern, from part time to full time, and shift work enables a more flexible life if they have other family responsibilities and personal interests. The company provides full training on the job and good opportunities for career progression, including full support to all staff studying for their SVQ professional qualifications which will become compulsory in 2020. Some care workers cover big geographical areas and therefore need to be car drivers.

Services include respite care, re-enablement care following an episode of illness or stay in hospital, domiciliary care for day to day domestic and personal support, live-in 24 hour care as well as palliative care.

To call the Ellon Mears Care office dial 0330 123 5552