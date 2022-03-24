Meallmore's Anna awarded scholarship

HIT Scotland is a charity for the hospitality industry encouraging the development of anyone working or studying in the sector in Scotland.

Speaking on the new programme, Jody Marshall, Meallmore’s Group Hospitality Manager said: “Meallmore is honoured to be part of such a high profile training opportunity. As a care home provider which places a huge emphasis on hospitality, being awarded places in this prestigious industry programme will be a huge benefit to our team. We see this as a significant achievement for our brilliant staff."