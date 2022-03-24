Meallmore's Anna awarded scholarship
Hospitality employees from leading care home provider Meallmore have been awarded scholarships from Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland.
This included Anna Koziarska from Bayview in Cruden Bay.
They join seven other successful applicants from the Meallmore group.
HIT Scotland is a charity for the hospitality industry encouraging the development of anyone working or studying in the sector in Scotland.
Speaking on the new programme, Jody Marshall, Meallmore’s Group Hospitality Manager said: “Meallmore is honoured to be part of such a high profile training opportunity. As a care home provider which places a huge emphasis on hospitality, being awarded places in this prestigious industry programme will be a huge benefit to our team. We see this as a significant achievement for our brilliant staff."