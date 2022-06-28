Malyssa has been appointed as the new Lord Lieutenant's cadet

Malyssa will assist the Lord Lieutenant for one year

Aberdeenshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Mr Sandy Manson, visited 2 Highlanders Army Cadet Force for the presentation of the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet certificate to Colour Sergeant Malyssa Collis of Peterhead detachment.

Colour Sergeant Collis took up her appointment on Armed Forces Day, June 25.

Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets are appointed annually by the Lord-Lieutenant, in conjunction with Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association.

They normally serve for a term of one year. In order to be considered Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets will have already attained high levels of achievement and that they are excellent ambassadors of the Army Cadet Force.

Colour Sergeant Collis now has the role as Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet to assist the Lord-Lieutenant as Her Majesty the Queen’s representative in Aberdeenshire and in doing so will promote the excellence and value of the service cadet organisations.

These duties can be on any occasion the Lord-Lieutenant is representing Her Majesty the Queen in the local community and there is an opportunity to advertise and give some visibility to everything that is good about the cadet movement and the contribution that it makes to society.

Above all, it is an opportunity to showcase the valuable knowledge, skills and experience that young people gain from their service as cadets, which they can then take forward with them into later life, careers and personal development.

Sergeant Collis said: "I was amazed at being nominated to begin with but actually being awarded the title of Lord Lieutenant Cadet was even more surprising.

"This is an incredible honour that I've been given, and I hope to carry out my duties within this role to the best of my ability."