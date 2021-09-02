Longside-based Rora Dairy’s yogurts feature in Aldi’s Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight

Rora Dairy's yogurts have been included in the range of products for Aldi's Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight.

Rora Dairy, located in Middleton of Rora, is among the businesses across the country to be included in the store’s annual campaign celebrating the best produce Scotland has to offer.

Aldi is showcasing its largest ever Specialbuy range, including Rora Dairy’s Raspberry Live Yogurt (£1.69, 490g) and Strawberry Live Yogurt (£1.69, 490g), which are now on sale.

The yogurt, made in small batches, starts as organic milk which comes from the farm’s 250 cows in their robotic dairy – a process which sees cows enter the milking shed voluntarily.

Rora Dairy founder Jane Mackie is delighted its products are featuring in Aldi's Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight.

The milk, which is also pasteurised, is then heated, and live cultures are added to transform it into a creamy, smooth yogurt.

Fresh Scottish berries sourced from another local Aberdeenshire farm are then added to the mixture, giving the yogurt a 15 per cent fruit content, as well as a naturally sweet taste.

After a career in advertising and brand marketing, Rora Dairy founder and managing director, Jane Mackie, launched the business in 2017 with her dairy farmer husband, Bruce. Alongside their small-but-mighty team of three employees, each yogurt tub is hand-filled and hand-sleeved with Rora Dairy’s recyclable packaging.

With 3,000 tubs being supplied to Aldi Scotland for Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, the team has been busy putting in the hard work to get its products ready for Aldi’s shelves.

Jane said: “I spotted a gap in the market for simple, no-nonsense, and additive-free yogurt, made from purely Scottish ingredients. Yogurt should be natural, and so I really wanted to bring a pure and healthy version to market. It was important to me that the product had health and wellbeing at its core, plus it had to be sustainable and made locally.

“Rora Dairy is a proud Scottish business, and so all elements of our yogurt are locally sourced in Aberdeenshire. The Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight epitomises what we are all about – good, honest, local produce.

“I am so chuffed that our small business is being featured in Aldi Scotland’s line-up for Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight. They are an absolute joy to work with and I am so excited that their customers will be able to try our delicious yogurt.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight is one of the biggest dates in our calendar, allowing us to put the spotlight fully on our fantastic collection of Scottish producers.

“Rora Dairy embodies the very best of Scotland and we are delighted to be able to offer their products to our customers during Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight.

“This year, we are excited to bring our largest ever Specialbuy range of Scottish sourced produce, which will truly highlight the diversity, creativity and passion of our local suppliers.”