Invest in Peterhead are asking for the public's help with some new ideas for the Legion building

Have you got any ideas for this building

A spokesperson said: “The Royal British Legion in Peterhead sits on Broad Street waiting to be brought back to life.

“It is unlisted and has been empty for many years . But, all we need is just one building to be brought back to life for the others around it to start moving. We think the Legion is the key for #Peterhead.

“Multiple local community members believe this space would make a great gym, wellness and fitness location given its central location and its size.

"Aberdeenshire council is hard at work helping support local community-led projects and are eager to see this entire area regenerated, they want to hear more from you on your ideas/desires.