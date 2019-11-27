Housebuilder to launch new development in Mintlaw

Aberdeenshire housebuilder Bancon Homes is to launch its newest development in the village of Mintlaw early next year.

Aden Meadows is a rural development of new homes, with a range from three to five-bedroom properties built to Bancon Homes’ signature high specification.

Phase one, comprised of 20 family homes, will be officially launched at the site at Nether Aden in January 2020 with a sales and information centre open for buyers to find out more and chose their perfect home.

There has been considerable interest in the development already, with potential buyers registering their details ahead of the opening.

Buyers will be able to choose from a range of house styles, most of which have generous open plan living spaces with designer kitchens and premium appliances, as well as en-suite bathrooms and built-in storage space.

Bancon Homes’ traditional house types have been updated to include full height windows to flood the living spaces with light.

Jo Skinner, sales and marketing director at Bancon Homes, said: “There has been a lot of interest in Aden Meadows already and we expect this to continue when we officially launch the development in the new year.

“The village of Mintlaw is ideally located for both Aberdeen and Peterhead or Fraserburgh, with just a 20-minute drive to Bridge of Don.

“Buyers will be able to take advantage of living close to beautiful Aden Park and the adjacent Pitfour Lake, as well as having schools, a garden centre and convenience stores on their doorstep.”

Jo added: “The wider development will also enhance the local area and bring improved facilities to the local community. We look forward to delivering a quality development with contemporary house design and award-winning customer service.”

