Friends group have received the welcome news they have been awarded a £71k grant.

Tarlair open air pool

The funding from the Macduff Vision and Action Plan budget will enable the group to complete design works and prepare a building warrant submission for the restoration of the lido pavilion building.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Banff and Buchan area committee unanimously supported the additional funding when it met on Tuesday (Feb 15).

It comes on the back of more than £1.4 million in funding from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund to help breathe new life into the former lido pavilion.

The £1.8m project will involve the Friends of Tarlair community group bringing the once-popular art deco facility back into use for both local residents and visitors.

Friends of Tarlair have carried out various care-taking tasks over several years on a voluntary basis such as clearing the area around the pavilion of litter and marine detritus.

They have also been vigilant in reporting to Aberdeenshire Council acts of vandalism at the site and responsive repairs.

Nestled in a sheltered bay east of Macduff, the refurbished community facility will feature a cafe and an art heritage workshop.

Studio Octopi in partnership with Heritage Architecture were appointed last year year with funding assistance secured from the Macduff Vision and Action Plan to lead the restoration.

Commenting on the latest financial support for the project, Banff and Buchan area committee chair Cllr Doreen Mair said: “We have all been very impressed by the energy and commitment demonstrated by the Friends of Tarlair and this funding will enable them to complete key stages of the initiative within a tight timescale, particularly around the design work. Once again I would like to congratulate the group on its progress to-date and thank our officers for their continued support of the project.”