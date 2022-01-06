Fraserburgh's M Squared Accountants wins at the SME News Financial Awards 2021

Michael Murray and some of the award-winning team at M Squared Accountants in Fraserburgh.

The awards give recognition to those in the finance industry who have continually shown excellence and outstanding expertise in the past year.

The accounting firm, which works across all sectors and is led by founder Michael Murray, launched in 2017 to provide accountancy, taxation and business advisory services to its client base both locally and nationally.

Michael said: “In what has been such a challenging year, we are thrilled to have won this award.

“It reflects the hard work and dedication from the whole team at M Squared Accountants.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for our work across Aberdeenshire, and our commitment to our clients has been second to none.

“We plan to continue to grow as a company and as such have a strategic vision that will include additional recruitment to our team, expansion of services and a new office in Peterhead early in 2022.

“A huge well done to all finalists involved.”

M Squared Accountants offers an extensive service, with the team focused on meeting its clients’ needs when they need them.