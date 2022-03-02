Former Peterhead cop shop about to become a business hub

The former police offices in Peterhead

The property at 4 Merchant Street in the centre of the town has lain empty since August 2020, when the police relocated to Buchan House at St Peter Street.

Station House comprises two semi-detached buildings which have been linked and, including garages and a yard to the rear, measures a total of 12,667ft2 (1,176.8m2).

The proposal is to covert the buildings into a modern, flexible workspace which will suit a range of business requirements. It will be ideally suited for people considering alternatives to working in a standard office environment, by providing a furnished co-working space or private office, access to a business lounge, meeting rooms, and use of all facilities.

Phase one of the work will include the business lounge, meeting rooms and the ground floor offices. When complete, Station House will be able to accommodate up to 100 people across three floors in a range of co-working spaces and single person offices, up to larger multi-team working zones, with several meeting rooms for use by members.

Work is expected to begin in early summer, with the first members moving in by late summer 2022.

The renovation will also include the creation of a number of storage units at the rear of the property, which will be available in early summer 2022.

Space will be let on a fully inclusive basis, with a single monthly fee which will cover office furniture, Wi-Fi, all utilities, access to the business lounge and meeting rooms and other extras such as tea and coffee making facilities.

In addition, Station House will be an all-encompassing hub which can be used by the wider business community in Peterhead, providing a venue where local businesses can connect for networking, hosting events and working together.

The new owners of the building, Scottish-based Forget Me Not Properties, said they were excited at launching their new venture in Peterhead.

Wendy Sneddon, Director of Forget Me Not Properties, said: “There is a real shortage of centrally-located modern, high quality, flexible workspaces available in Peterhead and certainly nothing which will offer the level of service and flexibility that Station House will provide.

“We think this will particularly appeal to people who have been working from home for the past couple of years, who would like all the benefits of a dedicated workspace, conveniently located.

“For anyone wishing to trial the arrangement, we will offer flexible contracts, which will give them the option to upgrade to a private office if they wish.

“As well as offering excellent facilities for established businesses, we want this to be a hub for entrepreneurs, and new start-ups will be offered support through a six-month training programme focussed on helping them grow their business, this will include use of the business centre and access to business events and networking opportunities.

“There will also be an ideal space suitable for the creation of a wellness hub for holistic and wellness-based businesses.

“By offering flexibility and a single, upfront monthly membership fee, it is the ideal option for people who are considering starting up in business but are reluctant to commit in the early stages to a long-term office contract with unknown additional costs. By locating in Station House, they will be able to work alongside, and network with, like-minded people, in an environment which will provide support and encouragement for business growth. We also want to encourage the entrepreneurs of the future, and we will look for opportunities to support youth employment opportunities.”