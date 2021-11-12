Follow the trail in Peterhead and help Santa choose Rudolph's stand-in

Santa is hoping families in Peterhead town centre will help him find a stand-in for Rudolph.

The ‘Santa Needs You!’ AR Trail is positioned around the town centre with 25 cute Christmas animals to find.

Rudolph has taken the year off and opened his spot on the sleigh team to whole of the animal kingdom. Players are tasked with visiting each of the hopefuls and helping Santa decide by voting at the end.

The 25 creatures have been specially commissioned for the trail and have been modelled in 3D for augmented reality, ‘Pokémon Go’ style. Once players open the AR they can take selfies or even record movies with the animals.

Leslie Forsyth, manager of Rediscover Peterhead, said: “This is a fun opportunity to visit the town centre, collect the characters, see what the town centre has to offer, and support local businesses.”

The trail takes about 45 minutes to complete but can be done in more than one visit. It’s free for families and groups to take part, and they win an e-book at the end that concludes the story. The trail is contactless thanks to its cutting edge QR code, web-based platform, and anyone with a smartphone should be able to take part.

The use of augmented reality means that players can not only discover the characters in participating businesses windows, but they actually get to see them burst to life right in front of them.

The idea behind the event is to encourage families to come into the centre with a safe, socially distanced and ambitious event.

The trail is a story-driven experience that players can complete in any order and, while being engaging and fun, is designed to encourage people to get out, do some walking, and discover hidden parts of the town.

With safety in mind, the trail has been designed so that there is no need to go inside the venues, but some participating businesses are offering extra incentives to come in while you visit.

It’s been designed so that younger children will enjoy spotting the cute animals in host windows and older kids, and grown-up ones, will be able to engage by reading the stories and taking hilarious selfies.