Fire started deliberately at Peterhead shop

Police in Peterhead are appealing for any information about the blaze.

Officers are appealing for information after a fire was deliberately started outside the shop’s premises in the town’s Marischal Street around 7pm last night (Thursday, June 10).

The fire, at the base of a door at the rear of the shop, was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

Police Constable Rhona Campbell, of Peterhead police station, said: “Thankfully no one was injured and the fire did not cause extensive damage but it could have been much worse.

“If anyone was in the area at the time of the fire and saw anything suspicious then please get in touch.”