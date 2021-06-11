Fire started deliberately at Peterhead shop
An investigation into wilful fireraising at a shop in Peterhead has been launched by police.
Officers are appealing for information after a fire was deliberately started outside the shop’s premises in the town’s Marischal Street around 7pm last night (Thursday, June 10).
The fire, at the base of a door at the rear of the shop, was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.
Police Constable Rhona Campbell, of Peterhead police station, said: “Thankfully no one was injured and the fire did not cause extensive damage but it could have been much worse.
“If anyone was in the area at the time of the fire and saw anything suspicious then please get in touch.”
The police can be contacted by calling 101, and quoting incident 3159 of Thursday, 10 June. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.