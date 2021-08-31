Families invited to Bepuzzled by Peterhead town centre's treasure trail

Children can have fun following the treasure trail around Peterhead's town centre.

Its teamed up QR code trail experts High Street Safari to create the Bepuzzled Treasure Trail, a free interactive story-trail designed to encourage children to walk, get engaged and most importantly, have a lot of fun.

The Bepuzzled Treasure Trail is positioned around the town centre with 20 ‘steamtabulous’ vehicles and characters to find. Families can follow Peterhead-inspired characters on a globe-trotting, puzzle-solving voyage around the world as they search for the ultimate treasure.

The trail takes about 45 minutes, but can be completed in more than one visit. It’s completely free for families and groups to take part, and they win an e-book at the end that concludes the story.

The trail works by utilising contactless QR codes, without the need for families to download or sign up to anything. With safety in mind, it has been designed so that there is no need to go inside the venues, but this is a good chance to see all that the town centre has to offer and support local businesses.

When families in Peterhead scan each vehicle’s unique QR code they’ll learn more of the story and find a riddle to solve. They’ll also be able to take a selfie with each sticker for a special keepsake. Younger children can enjoy spotting the colourful characters and vehicles in shop windows and older kids, and grown-up ones, should enjoy reading the stories.

Martin Blackwell, who is directing the project nationally, said: “We’ve now run five national trails like these over the past year and have just been blown away at the response considering the difficult climate on the high street.

"We’ve had over 50,000 families play now in over 200 locations. If something fun like this can help make families and kids feel good about going back out on the high street in a safe way, then we’ve done our jobs.”

Leslie Forsyth, Manager of Rediscover Peterhead, added: “This is a fun opportunity to visit the town centre, collect the characters, see what the town centre has to offer, and support local businesses.”