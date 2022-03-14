Crimond Community Hub has set up an urgent appeal and need your help.
A local charity are doing their bit for the Ukrainian people and are asking for your help.
Crimond Community Hub Ukraine Appeal are looking for certain types of items that can be sent to the countryA spokesman for the group said: “We have been in contact with The Slovakian Red Cross who have advised the following items are required urgently:Nappies; Blankets; Sleeping bags; Baby Formula (Powder form); Tinned food; Powdered soup; Rice / pasta; First Aid Kits; Emergency foil blankets; Flasks; 2 or 4 man tents; Yoga mats; Hats and Gloves; Back packs; Baby grows - sizes ranging from 0 to 12 months. No other items are currently being accepted.“Due to customs issues, we have been advised that all items must be unused/new.”Chairman of the Trust, Conrad Ritchie will be transporting the goods from Crimond to the Border along with a small team, leaving on March 31.There are three drop off addresses:Peterhead Football ClubTuesday 22, Wednesday 23 from 2pm to 4pm & Thursday 25 March from 4pm to 6pmCrimond Community HubTuesday 22, Wednesday 23 & Thursday 25 March from 10am to 1pmSt Combs: Cairnglass HouseTuesday 22 & Wednesday 23 from 2pm to 4pm & Thursday 25 March from 4pm to 6pmThe group have also set up a JustGiving page for financial donations to the appeal which has raised £1160 to datewww.justgiving.com/fundraising/CrimondCommunityHubUkraineAppeal