Community groups in Peterhead area invited to apply for legacy funding

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust is one of the organisations which has benefited from the fund.

The fund has been supporting community groups which benefit residents living within 10 miles of the planned electrical interconnector between Scotland and Norway since 2017.

This area includes Boddam, Peterhead, Cruden Bay, Mintlaw, St Fergus and Crimond. Applications can be made up to £1,500.

The aims of the fund are:

• To provide sustainable support to the communities and stakeholders living, working and playing in the vicinity of the NorthConnect infrastructure, including the converter station, HVAC and HVDC cabling both on and offshore.

• To support sustainable energy use and production.

• To support sustainability, energy, environment, health and wellbeing education.

• To increase participation in and access to contemporary culture, events and recreational activities in an environmentally sensitive manner.

• To preserve and enhance the natural environment for residents and visitors to the area.

Between 2017 and 2020, just under £60,000 has been awarded by the NorthConnect Legacy Fund to community groups. The fund is administered by Foundation Scotland, an independent grant making charity.

The fund is open for applications until October 11. For more information and how to apply go to Foundation Scotland’s website www.foundationscotland.org.uk/apply-for-funding/funding-available/northconnect.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

NorthConnect is a power connection between Scotland and Norway to enable the exchange of renewable wind and hydro power.

The NorthConnect interconnector will have a capacity of 1400MW, will be approximately 665km in length and is intended to facilitate the trading of energy with Norway, UK, and continental Europe.