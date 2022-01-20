Cheers to Brew Toon as Peterhead brewery is recognised at Scottish Parliament

Brew Toon's Trevor Sproule receives his award from comedian and presenter Des Clarke, who hosted the Scottish Beer Awards 2021.

At the end of last year, Brew Toon’s head brewer Trevor Sproule was named Brewer of the Year at the prestigious Scottish Beer Awards 2021.

That was the latest in a string of awards picked up by the popular craft beer brewing business. Since it was founded in 2017, Brew Toon has picked up eight awards at the Scottish Beer Awards.

The success of the business – which also opened a shop and tasting room in the town last summer – has prompted local MSP Karen Adam to lodge a motion at Holyrood congratulating Trevor and the rest of the team at the brewery.

Brew Toon produces a wide range craft beers full of flavour and character.

Ms Adam said: “Brew Toon is a real local success story. Peterhead has been well known for its quality fish and seafood worldwide for a very long time. It is now also known for its quality, innovative brewing, and its quality beers.”

She added: “I’m delighted that Trevor Sproule and Brew Toon continue to earn recognition for their talents.

“Their use of local produce for the brewing process is especially important for a product that is both high-quality and climate friendly.

“The Scottish Beer Awards continue to highlight the best that Scotland has to offer, and I thank them for continuing to encourage folks to try the best of what our country has to offer.

“I look forward to seeing what Trevor and everyone at Brew Toon have in store for us next.”

Trevor has more than two decades’ experience in the brewing trade, having worked across the UK with Allied Brewing in England and Speyside Brewery in Forres, where he set up the Glenfiddich IPA system. He has also travelled as far as Cyprus, spending many years there brewing under licence.

Speaking after receiving his award, Trevor said: “We have had such a strange year under lockdown, obviously not just us at Brew Toon, but everyone in the community. We know the pressures everyone has faced, so to be given this award when many others have been working just as hard is phenomenal.”