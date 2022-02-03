Cedric is to be immortalised in a new Doric book celebrating MacDuff Aquarium's 25th anniversary

Cedric will be the star of a new Doric book

The young flapper skate (Dipturus intermedius) came to Macduff Marine Aquarium from Orkney at the end of 2020, after he hatched in a home aquarium in a researcher’s garage. Cedric is now thriving at the aquarium alongside other native Moray Firth marine species on display.

Flapper skates are the largest skates in the world, reaching nearly 3m long. Cedric has so far grown to over 50cm and trebled in weight.

The youngster has been helping the aquarium highlight the plight of local populations of flapper skates to visitors – this charismatic species is now more at risk of extinction in the wild than the giant panda.

The aquarium team has also been contributing information to researchers on flapper skate growth. The knowledge that the team has gained has recently been published as part of zoo best practice guidelines for skates.

Cedric is now due to become an even bigger star, having inspired local Doric writer, Jackie Ross, to create a story of his life at the aquarium, written in the dialect of the North-East. Cedric’s story will be turned into a children’s book to inspire young people about local marine animals and promote the Doric culture.

With funding support from the Doric Board, the story will be produced to coincide with Macduff Marine Aquarium’s 25th anniversary this April. It will also be performed in Doric to audiences, including live interpretation in British Sign Language, at the aquarium’s celebratory events on April 9 and 10. There will be stories about other fishy characters encountered by Cedric at the aquarium too, including Jemima the Atlantic halibut – also endangered in the wild.