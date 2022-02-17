Care home specialist, Meallmore have 66 new jobs across Scotland, and a number in Aberdeenshire.

Meallmore have a number of jobs available

In a bid to help young people into work, the care home provider, Meallmore, has announced the positions are open for 24 out of their 26 homes across Scotland.

In Aberdeenshire, this includes: Auchtercrag House; Auchmacoy Lodge; Bayview Care Home; Crimond House Care Home; Grove Care Home; Kynnaird House Care Home; and St Modans Care Home.

The successful applicants will work for six months on a fixed term contract for a maximum of 25 hours per week. During this time the new employees will have the opportunity to work across catering, hospitality, administration and care.

The Kickstart Scheme is open to people aged 16-24 who are currently claiming Universal Credit. Last entrants to the scheme must be in post with Meallmore by 31st March 2022.

The announcement follows Meallmore’s recent achievement as recipient of the prestigious Investors in People (IIP) Gold Accreditation, recognising its commitment to its people. Fewer than 1,000 organisations in the whole of the UK currently have IIP Gold Accreditation, and only 62 of those are classified as care providers – with just six in Scotland.

Stephanie Otoo, Group Head of Recruitment at Meallmore said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for over sixty young people to come and join us as ‘Meallmore Future Stars’ for an introduction to the care sector. For six months, successful applicants will gain invaluable work-based experience and learn more about the highly rewarding careers available in care that they might not have considered before now.

“At Meallmore, we’re proud to hold the prestigious Investors in People Gold Accreditation, recognising our commitment to our people. But we’re also fully committed to attracting and retaining the very best in the industry. We’re really excited about getting involved in the Kickstart Scheme.”