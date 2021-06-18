Campaign urges locals to rediscover Aberdeenshire's towns and villages

The campaign supporting local towns and villages will hopefully encourage more visitors to places like Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

VisitAberdeenshire’s campaign is created in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and follows a successful application by the local authority for funding from the Scotland Loves Fund,

Included in the eight-week campaign is an STV advert, as well as paid social promotion and radio advertising. VisitAberdeenshire has appointed social media influencers to share their Aberdeenshire towns and villages experiences with VisitAberdeenshire’s 101,000 followers.

A dedicated campaign website has been created with inspiration for travel, things to do, places to stay and where to eat. The campaign is targeting those living in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but also those in neighbouring Moray and Angus regions.

Chris Foy, VisitAberdeenshire CEO, said: “Aberdeenshire’s towns and villages are fascinating, and all incredibly different with so much to see and do.

"We’re urging local residents to explore the region’s network of town centres to help the tourism sector recover.”

Businesses can also get involved with the campaign with a window dressing competition launching next month, celebrating the very best of Aberdeenshire.

Mr Foy continued: “We’re incredibly proud of how local businesses have adapted to incredibly difficult conditions over the last year.

"We encourage them to have a bit of fun and decorate their shop front or receptions, the theme is quite simply ‘Aberdeenshire’ – which could be famous landmarks in their town centre.”

Cllr Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “We are blessed to have so many beautiful towns and villages throughout Aberdeenshire, each one offering something for residents and visitors alike.

"Whether they be dotted along our stunning coastline or tucked away in our incredible countryside, the warm welcome from our communities and businesses is always the same and will make you want to return time and again.”