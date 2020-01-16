Buchan firm celebrates success of largest year of time-served apprentices

On January 9 and 10 at the Tufted Duck Hotel, St Combs, Score Group plc held its annual Apprentice Award Ceremony to celebrate the successes of the Scotland-based apprentices.

Over the two days, approximately 250 apprentices attended along with company directors and mentors, and were also joined by special guests from North East Scotland College (NESCol), Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), Aberdeenshire Council, and Mintlaw Academy.

Administration Trainee of the Year winner Rebekah with Iain Mitchell, Compliance Team Leader, Score (Europe) Limited

Opening the event on day one was Conrad Ritchie, non-executive Chairman of Score (Europe) Limited then on day two, Scott Will, Managing Director of Score (Europe) Limited.

Both gave similar welcome messages including New Year wishes, and congratulations to all the forthcoming award winners, with Scott extending that message to the apprentices that were to receive their time-served papers. He expressed that these will be the most important documents for their future careers.

2019 was an exciting year for Score, achieving a record turnover, opening new premises andgaining new contracts. 2019 also saw Score, in collaboration with Mintlaw Academy, win the Inspiring Futures award at the Northern Star Business Awards, further promoting Score’s commitment to inspiring local young people to achieve their career goals.

Over the past 12 months, all of the trainees’ performances were monitored to allow worthy award winners to be selected. These awards included the Competency Progress Award, and Annual Safety Award 2019.

The two most significant awards handed out were the Administration Trainee of the Year, which was received by Rebekah who is based at Score (Europe) Limited, and the Charles Buchan Ritchie Award for Engineering Apprentice of the Year, proudly presented by Charles’ son Conrad Ritchie, to promising Sales Engineer Samantha, also of Score (Europe) Limited.

After winning this special award for continually displaying all company values, Samantha will be given the opportunity to undertake a six-month secondment at any Score location worldwide.

Following the award ceremony, the opportunity was given to recognise the hard work performed by apprentices who have finished their six-year service with Score as they were handed their ‘Time Served’ papers.

This year Score saw a record-breaking 56 engineering apprentices collect their papers, including 6 from Cowdenbeath, and a further three Administration apprentices.

After the celebratory meal, a number of presentations were given by Score directors discussing health and safety, and mental health. Most importantly, they congratulated the award winners and Time-Served trainees and thanked all those who helped apprentices achieve their papers.

Score Group plc is committed to providing young people with an award winning apprenticeship programme and employs over 300 apprentices worldwide across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Visit our website for more information on our apprenticeships, and view our current vacancies.

More pictures in next week's Buchanie.