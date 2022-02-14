Blue toon in the bidding for ‘green’ Freeport

Could Peterhead be in for a green deal? Image copyright: Peterhead Port Authority

Freeports are special economic zones offering tax breaks and lower tariffs for businesses - and are being promoted by the UK government as part of its "levelling-up" agenda. They allow goods to be imported, manufactured and re-exported without being subject to checks, paperwork, or import taxes, known as tariffs.

But opponents of the Freeport system have argued they simply delay the inevitability of when import tariffs are paid.

The new sites will be the subject of a bidding process, and ministers say they should be live by 2023.

But already there are some concerns with the Scottish Government telling Westminster they will need to have the agreement of the devolved governments.

The prime minister said: "Freeports will help to accelerate our plan to level up communities across the whole of the United Kingdom.

"They have the power to be truly transformational by creating jobs and investment opportunities to enable people to reach their potential, and I am delighted that people across Scotland will reap the benefits that will come from having two new green freeports."

Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: "I am pleased we have been able to reach an agreement on a joint approach that recognises the distinct needs of Scotland and enshrines the Scottish government's commitment to achieving net zero and embedding fair work practices through public investment.

"Scotland has a rich history of innovative manufacturers and so, as we look to grasp the many opportunities of achieving net zero, the establishment of green freeports will help us create new green jobs, deliver a just transition and support our economic transformation."

The UK government announced that it is providing funding of £52m to the project, however bidders will have to do their bit by pledging to hit a net zero target by 2045.

Under the UK government's model, freeports are centred around at least one air, rail or sea port, but can extend up to 28 miles beyond.