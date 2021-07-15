Big names brands set for Peterhead

Costa is planning to open a drive-through in the town

The proposed development in Burnside Business Park, would see the construction of a new drive-through unit and single-storey retail building.

Plans submitted to the council reveal that the drive-through would be operated by coffee firm Costa, while the retail unit would sub-divided into two units to be occupied by Screwfix and Domino’s Pizza.

Planning permission for a similar development on the same site has already received the go-ahead from council planners.

However, the unit sizes have since been altered to meet current market conditions.

The design statement submitted by gd lodge architects reads: “Whilst the sizes and arrangement of the proposed buildings vary slightly from the arrangement of the existing planning permissions, the retail and drive-through uses, the general disposition of the buildings on the site and the access arrangements are similar.”

Access to the proposed new development would be created from Burnside Road via the entrance to the existing business park.

The development would be located next to the existing Burnside Business Centre and Quantum Data Solutions.