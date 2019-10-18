Banff and Buchan MP backs campaign to support local retailers

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has backed a national campaign to support local retailers amid convenience store closures and the removal of cash machines in rural areas.

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) won cross-party approval at Westminster for its ‘My Local Shop’ initiative.

The organisation recently released its 2019 Local Shops report, which revealed there are more than 46,000 local stores in the UK, employing 405,000 people and generating sales of £40.3bn last year.

However, many small retailers struggle with the cost of doing business, while the loss of free-to-use cash machines has also had a negative impact.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Duguid said: “There are small shops all across Banff and Buchan – many of which are the only available store in smaller communities and villages.

“These outlets play an important role in the community. Some convenience stores now provide Post Office services and cashpoints in areas where there are no longer banks.

“On a UK level, small shops clearly play a huge role in the economy, employing hundreds of thousands of people.

“It is important that all levels of government support our local retailers as it can be very challenging running a small shop due to the high cost of doing business.

“I know of at least one shop owner who has since contacted me to seek support, and I will be more than happy to meet any local retailer in the constituency.”