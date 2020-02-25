Aberdeen’s first plastic surgery clinic opens with six-figure investment

A North-east plastic surgeon has invested a six-figure sum to launch Aberdeen’s first independently owned plastic surgery clinic in the city’s west end.

Thanassi Athanassopoulos has launched Alpha Clinic in Albyn Terrace refurbishing the premises to create a consulting clinic with minor surgery procedure rooms and a surgical theatre for day case operations.

The business, which will offer a range of cosmetic surgery services, will be the first privately owned clinic north of the central belt and will initially create up to eight jobs, including anaesthetists and nurses.

Mr Athanassopoulos, who studied at the University of Oxford and Kings College in London, has been a practising plastic surgeon for more than a decade, and has worked in the UK, as well as Holland, Austria and New Zealand, specialising in plastic surgery.

As well as running the private clinic, Mr Athanasopoulos, will continue to work as an NHS consultant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the Children’s Hospital, as well as BMI Albyn Hospital.

He said: “This is a market that has grown in the central belt but not in the north of Scotland, therefore, there is a gap in the market to offer people additional access to a private plastic surgeon trained in cosmetic surgery and hair transplantation. Many patients from the North-east and further

north currently have to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh or further afield for procedures, therefore, they now have access to an independent NHS consultant led clinic on their doorstep.

“We want to complement the cosmetic services already available in the city and offer something new. Patients will be able to have procedures performed in a more flexible time frame with individual care and follow ups. Aesthetics, such as botox and fillers, have benefit and we are offering the next step in cosmetic surgery, which is not just about anti-ageing, it’s about helping to improve overall self-esteem and confidence and deal with body issues.”

Alpha Clinic, which will launch in March, has started booking consultations with surgical procedures due to begin next month from the west end clinic.

In addition to surgical cosmetic procedures and hair transplantation, the clinic will offer traditional plastic and reconstructive surgery including procedures for face/skin cancer, nose and breast reconstruction, burn injuries and scarring.

The clinic has also invested in some of the most advanced technology on the market, including 3D virtual reality simulation software, power assisted liposuction and water-based liposuction which can be used for fat transfer body contouring procedures and organic surgery.

Mr Athanassopoulos added: “I want to offer a discrete and bespoke service to my patients in a superior environment and operating my own clinic allows me to select specific equipment for individual cases and greater opportunity to offer a range of services. This means that patients can access a range of cosmetic surgery and non surgical options to deal with body or self-esteem issues.”