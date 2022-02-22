15 local causes in Buchan area are set to receive a Co-op grant

Local causes have good reason to celebrate the Co-op

Thanks to Co-op members, over £84m has been raised for over 25,000 causes since 2016, simply by choosing Co-op branded products and services.

Members are encouraged to pick a local cause to support each year in their community that are supporting access to food, mental wellbeing support or opportunities for young people, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities across the UK.

Now, 15 local causes have been welcomed in Buchan, including Aden Community Allotment Association, Shirley's Space and Mintlaw and District Men’s Shed, who are set to receive a grant.

Highlighting the importance of Co-op’s Local Community Fund, research from the Charity Commission Covid-19 survey shows that two thirds of charities anticipate a threat to their financial position in the next 12 months. With a third expecting to generate less revenue from fundraising and donations this year.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director, Community and Membership at the Co-op said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities. With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.