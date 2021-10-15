Oh, What a Night to get back to the theatre again

The cast of Oh What a Night were delighted to finally get the chance to perform on stage on the Sunday night.

As it turned out, a burst water pipe on West Road put paid to that evening's entertainment, but in true 'the show must go on' style, the performers committed to a Sunday night show ensuring their chosen charity – and the sell-out audience – didn't miss out.

Theatre stalwarts Alasdair Corbett and Stephanie Wemyss kicked off the show in style with a rendition of the title song which got the audience immediately clapping along. It was like we hadn't been away!

Rhea Forman then performed 'Mr Rock and Roll', with Lynn Sandison following up with a haunting rendition of 'This I Promise You while Grant Ogston gave a great version of 'I'm Yours'.

The talented cast who put on such a great show – and raised lots of money for charity.

On stage favourite Iain Small compered the evening with some background to each performer and a handful of jokes which were almost as old as the man himself - but still raised a titter from the audience. He then introduced John Imlah who performed 'Have you ever seen the Rain?' before Ali and Steph returned with a beautiful duet 'Only Us'.

Amanda Massie, who for me was star of the show, sang 'The Hand that leads Me' – what a voice! She had the audience captivated from the very first note. Grant then performed 'Evermore', while Erin Murray, also an incredible voice, gave us 'Second Hand White Baby Grand' a song that was dear to her and her family. Rhea returned with a banging version of Billie Eilish's Bellyache with the first half brought to an end with a fantastic rendition of River Deep, Mountain High from Amanda and Erin. You just couldn't sit still.

Ali and Steph channelled their inner Kenny and Dolly with the second half opener of 'Islands in the Stream' followed by a captivating version of Billy Joel's 'She's Always a Woman' from Grant. Anne-Louise Murray took to the piano to accompany John Imlah in the duet 'Could We Start Again Please' from Jesus Christ Superstar.

'Black Horse and the Cherry Tree' by KT Tunstall was the next song performed by Rhea, then Lynn returned with 'Visiting Hours'. Erin then did an absolutely fantastic version of Funny Girl's 'Don't Rain on My Parade' which drew rapturous applause from the audience who clearly were enjoying themselves.

Stephanie Wemyss’ daughter Gracie with a celebratory cake marking the return to stage.

The final three songs were 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress by Ali Corbett - stunning! - 'Pulled' from the musical The Addams Family from Steph, and Amanda with the classic 'Memory' from Cats. All the performers took to the stage for the final rendition of 'Oh What a Night' accompanied by Steph's daughter Gracie who sang along without a care in the world and undoubtedly will grace the stage herself if the very near future.

What can I say - another fantastic night of entertainment and a wonderful fundraiser for Charlie House. I'm so glad that Ali and co are back where they belong, on the stage, and I'm sure the audience agreed that it was well worth the wait.

Apparently there are plans in the mix for a special Christmas show so keep an eye on the group's Facebook page and ensure you grab a ticket.